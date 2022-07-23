Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. cos 28° < sin 28° (Hint: sin 28° = cos 62°)
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Chapter 3, Problem 40
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. tan(-1020°)
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Recognize that the tangent function has a period of 180°, meaning that \(\tan(\theta) = \tan(\theta + 180°k)\) for any integer \(k\). This allows us to reduce the angle to an equivalent angle between 0° and 180° (or between -90° and 90°) to simplify the calculation.
Start by adding or subtracting multiples of 180° to the angle \(-1020°\) to find a coterminal angle within the standard range. For example, add \(180° \times k\) where \(k\) is chosen so that the resulting angle lies between \(-180°\) and \$180°$.
Calculate the reduced angle: \(-1020° + 180° \times 6 = -1020° + 1080° = 60°\). So, \(\tan(-1020°) = \tan(60°)\).
Recall the exact value of \(\tan(60°)\) from the unit circle or special triangles. The tangent of 60° is \(\sqrt{3}\).
Therefore, the exact value of \(\tan(-1020°)\) is the same as \(\tan(60°)\), which is \(\sqrt{3}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Coterminality
Angles that differ by full rotations (multiples of 360°) share the same terminal side and thus have the same trigonometric values. To simplify an angle like -1020°, add or subtract 360° repeatedly until the angle lies within a standard range, typically 0° to 360° or -360° to 360°.
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Coterminal Angles
Tangent Function Periodicity
The tangent function has a period of 180°, meaning tan(θ) = tan(θ + 180°). This property allows further simplification of angles by reducing them modulo 180°, making it easier to find exact values for tangent expressions.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph
Exact Values of Tangent for Special Angles
Certain angles, such as 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°, have known exact tangent values derived from the unit circle or special triangles. Recognizing these angles after simplification helps in determining the exact value of the tangent expression without a calculator.
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Example 1
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