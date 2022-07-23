Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. sec(-495°)
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Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. sec(-495°)
Solve each right triangle. In Exercise 46, give angles to the nearest minute. In Exercises 47 and 48, label the triangle ABC as in Exercises 45 and 46.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. cot 30° < tan 40°
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. tan 28° ≤ tan 40°
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Distance across a Lake To find the distance RS across a lake, a surveyor lays off length RT = 53.1 m, so that angle T = 32°10' and angle S = 57°50'. Find length RS.
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Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. tan(-1020°)