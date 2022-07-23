Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. sec(-495°)

Recall the value of \(\cos(135^\circ)\). Since \(135^\circ\) is in the second quadrant where cosine is negative, and \(135^\circ = 180^\circ - 45^\circ\), use the identity \(\cos(180^\circ - \theta) = -\cos \theta\) to find \(\cos(135^\circ) = -\cos(45^\circ)\).