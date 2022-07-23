Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. sec(-495°)

Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. cos 28° < sin 28° (Hint: sin 28° = cos 62°)
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Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. cos 28° < sin 28° (Hint: sin 28° = cos 62°)
Solve each right triangle. In Exercise 46, give angles to the nearest minute. In Exercises 47 and 48, label the triangle ABC as in Exercises 45 and 46.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. cot 30° < tan 40°
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. tan 28° ≤ tan 40°
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. csc(β + 40°) = sec(β - 20°)
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. tan(-1020°)