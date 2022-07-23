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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.3.81
Chapter 3, Problem 2.3.81

(Modeling) Speed of Light When a light ray travels from one medium, such as air, to another medium, such as water or glass, the speed of the light changes, and the light ray is bent, or refracted, at the boundary between the two media. (This is why objects under water appear to be in a different position from where they really are.) It can be shown in physics that these changes are related by Snell's law c₁ = sin θ₁ , c₂ sin θ₂ where c₁ is the speed of light in the first medium, c₂ is the speed of light in the second medium, and θ₁ and θ₂ are the angles shown in the figure. In Exercises 81 and 82, assume that c₁ = 3 x 10⁸ m per sec. Find the speed of light in the second medium for each of the following. a. θ₁ = 46°, θ₂ = 31° b. θ₁ = 39°, θ₂ = 28°

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1
Identify the given values: the speed of light in the first medium \(c_1 = 3 \times 10^8\) m/s, and the angles \(\theta_1\) and \(\theta_2\) for each part of the problem.
Recall Snell's law as given: \(c_1 \sin \theta_1 = c_2 \sin \theta_2\). This relates the speeds and angles of the light ray in the two media.
Rearrange Snell's law to solve for the unknown speed \(c_2\) in the second medium: \(c_2 = \frac{c_1 \sin \theta_1}{\sin \theta_2}\).
For each part (a and b), substitute the given values of \(\theta_1\) and \(\theta_2\) into the formula. Make sure to convert the angles to radians if your calculator requires it, or use degree mode.
Calculate the sine values for \(\theta_1\) and \(\theta_2\), then compute \(c_2\) using the formula. This will give you the speed of light in the second medium for each case.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Snell's Law

Snell's Law describes how light bends, or refracts, when it passes between two different media. It relates the angles of incidence and refraction to the speeds of light in each medium through the equation c₁ sin θ₁ = c₂ sin θ₂. This law helps calculate unknown speeds or angles when light changes medium.
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Refraction and Speed of Light in Different Media

Light travels at different speeds depending on the medium, such as air, water, or glass. When light enters a new medium, its speed changes, causing the light ray to bend. Understanding how speed varies with medium is essential to applying Snell's Law and predicting light behavior.
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Example 3

Trigonometric Functions in Angle Calculations

Sine functions are used to relate angles of incidence and refraction to the speeds of light in Snell's Law. Knowing how to calculate sine values for given angles is crucial for solving problems involving refraction and determining unknown speeds or angles.
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