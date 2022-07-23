Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. tan 30°
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. sin 30°
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Key Concepts
Definition of the Sine Function
Special Angles and Their Exact Values
Using Reference Triangles to Find Exact Values
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Diameter of the Sun To determine the diameter of the sun, an astronomer might sight with a transit (a device used by surveyors for measuring angles) first to one edge of the sun and then to the other, estimating that the included angle equals 32'. Assuming that the distance d from Earth to the sun is 92,919,800 mi, approximate the diameter of the sun.
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. cos 30°
Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Height of a Tower The angle of depression from a television tower to a point on the ground 36.0 m from the bottom of the tower is 29.5°. Find the height of the tower.
Solve each problem.See Examples 3 and 4. Distance from the Ground to the Top of a Building The angle of depression from the top of a building to a point on the ground is 32°30'. How far is the point on the ground from the top of the building if the building is 252 m high?
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Altitude of a Triangle Find the altitude of an isosceles triangle having base 184.2 cm if the angle opposite the base is 68°44'.