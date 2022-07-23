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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 51
Chapter 3, Problem 51

Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. sin 30°

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1
Recall the definition of the sine function in a right triangle: \(\sin \theta = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
Recognize that 30° is a special angle in trigonometry, often associated with well-known exact values.
Use the known exact value for \(\sin 30^\circ\), which comes from the properties of a 30°-60°-90° triangle.
Recall that in a 30°-60°-90° triangle, the side opposite 30° is half the length of the hypotenuse.
Therefore, \(\sin 30^\circ = \frac{1}{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of the Sine Function

The sine of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the length of the side opposite the angle to the hypotenuse. It is a fundamental trigonometric function used to relate angles to side lengths.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Special Angles and Their Exact Values

Certain angles like 30°, 45°, and 60° have well-known exact sine values derived from special triangles. For example, sin 30° equals 1/2, which is often memorized or derived from an equilateral triangle split in half.
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45-45-90 Triangles

Using Reference Triangles to Find Exact Values

Reference triangles, such as the 30°-60°-90° triangle, help determine exact trigonometric values without a calculator. Understanding their side ratios allows for precise computation of sine, cosine, and tangent values.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. tan 30°

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. cos 30°

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Height of a Tower The angle of depression from a television tower to a point on the ground 36.0 m from the bottom of the tower is 29.5°. Find the height of the tower.

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem.See Examples 3 and 4. Distance from the Ground to the Top of a Building The angle of depression from the top of a building to a point on the ground is 32°30'. How far is the point on the ground from the top of the building if the building is 252 m high?

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Altitude of a Triangle Find the altitude of an isosceles triangle having base 184.2 cm if the angle opposite the base is 68°44'.

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