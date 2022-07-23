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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.5.28
Chapter 3, Problem 2.5.28

Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Flying Distance The bearing from A to C is N 64° W. The bearing from A to B is S 82° W. The bearing from B to C is N 26° E. A plane flying at 350 mph takes 1.8 hr to go from A to B. Find the distance from B to C.

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1
First, understand the bearings given: Bearings are measured clockwise from the north direction. For example, N 64° W means starting from north, rotate 64° towards the west.
Calculate the distance from A to B using the plane's speed and time: Distance = Speed × Time, so \(\text{AB} = 350 \times 1.8\) miles.
Draw a diagram to visualize points A, B, and C with the given bearings: From A, point C is at N 64° W, and point B is at S 82° W. From B, point C is at N 26° E. This will help in setting up the triangle and angles.
Use the bearings to find the angles inside triangle ABC. Convert bearings into standard angles relative to a reference line (like the east or north axis) to find the angle between the paths AB and BC.
Apply the Law of Cosines in triangle ABC to find the distance BC: If you know two sides and the included angle, use \(\text{BC}^2 = \text{AB}^2 + \text{AC}^2 - 2 \times \text{AB} \times \text{AC} \times \cos(\theta)\), where \(\theta\) is the angle between sides AB and AC or the appropriate angle found from bearings.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Bearings

Bearings describe direction relative to the cardinal points (N, S, E, W) using degrees. They are measured clockwise from north or south towards east or west, such as N 64° W meaning 64 degrees west of north. Correctly interpreting bearings is essential for plotting points and angles in navigation problems.
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Example 2

Using the Law of Cosines

The Law of Cosines relates the lengths of sides of a triangle to the cosine of one of its angles. It is useful when two sides and the included angle are known or when all three sides are unknown. This law helps find unknown distances when bearings form angles between points.
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Intro to Law of Cosines

Distance-Speed-Time Relationship

The formula distance = speed × time calculates the distance traveled when speed and time are known. In this problem, it helps find the distance from A to B, which is necessary to solve for the distance from B to C using trigonometric methods.
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Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.

1/csc(90°-51°)

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Ships A ship leaves its home port and sails on a bearing of S 61°50'. Another ship leaves the same port at the same time and sails on a bearing of N 28°10'E. If the first ship sails at 24.0 mph and the second sails at 28.0 mph, find the distance between the two ships after 4 hr.

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Textbook Question

Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. cos 75°29' cos 14°31' - sin 75°29' sin 14°31'

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Textbook Question

Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. sin 35° cos 55° + cos 35° sin 55°

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. The figure to the right indicates that the equation of a line passing through the point (a, 0) and making an angle θ with the x-axis is y = (tan θ) (x - a). Find an equation of the line passing through the point (5, 0) that makes an angle of 15° with the x-axis.

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Textbook Question

Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. ½ sin 40° = sin [½ (40°)]

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