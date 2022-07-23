Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.
1/csc(90°-51°)
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.
1/csc(90°-51°)
Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Ships A ship leaves its home port and sails on a bearing of S 61°50'. Another ship leaves the same port at the same time and sails on a bearing of N 28°10'E. If the first ship sails at 24.0 mph and the second sails at 28.0 mph, find the distance between the two ships after 4 hr.
Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. cos 75°29' cos 14°31' - sin 75°29' sin 14°31'
Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. sin 35° cos 55° + cos 35° sin 55°
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. The figure to the right indicates that the equation of a line passing through the point (a, 0) and making an angle θ with the x-axis is y = (tan θ) (x - a). Find an equation of the line passing through the point (5, 0) that makes an angle of 15° with the x-axis.
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. ½ sin 40° = sin [½ (40°)]