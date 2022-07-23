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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.5.38
Chapter 3, Problem 2.5.38

Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Distance through a Tunnel A tunnel is to be built from point A to point B. Both A and B are visible from C. If AC is 1.4923 mi and BC is 1.0837 mi, and if C is 90°, find the measures of angles A and B.

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1
Identify the triangle formed by points A, B, and C, where C is the vertex with a right angle (90°). Since C is 90°, triangle ABC is a right triangle with AC and BC as the legs, and AB as the hypotenuse.
Recall that in a right triangle, the sum of the angles is 180°, and since angle C is 90°, the other two angles A and B must add up to 90°.
Use the definitions of sine, cosine, or tangent to find the measures of angles A and B. For example, to find angle A, use the tangent function: \(\tan(A) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{adjacent side}} = \frac{BC}{AC}\).
Calculate angle A by taking the inverse tangent (arctan) of the ratio \(\frac{BC}{AC}\): \(A = \arctan\left(\frac{BC}{AC}\right)\).
Find angle B by subtracting angle A from 90°: \(B = 90^\circ - A\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Right Triangle Properties

A right triangle has one angle measuring 90°, which allows the use of specific trigonometric relationships. In this problem, angle C is 90°, making triangle ABC a right triangle. This simplifies calculations since the sum of the other two angles must be 90°, and the Pythagorean theorem applies.
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30-60-90 Triangles

Trigonometric Ratios (Sine, Cosine, Tangent)

Trigonometric ratios relate the angles of a right triangle to the lengths of its sides. For example, sine of an angle is the ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse. Using the given side lengths AC and BC, these ratios help find the unknown angles A and B.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Angle Sum Property of Triangles

The sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180°. Since angle C is 90°, angles A and B must add up to 90°. This property allows finding one angle if the other is known, ensuring the solution is consistent.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent
Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.

I. N 70° W


II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. N 70° W 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I:

cos⁻¹ 0.45

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

599
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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.

I. 10. N 70° E


II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. I. J.

700
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Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.

cot(90°-4.72°)

586
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Textbook Question

(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. Find the grade resistance, to the nearest ten pounds, for a 2400-lb car traveling on a -2.4° downhill grade.

651
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Textbook Question

Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.

sec θ = 1.1606249

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