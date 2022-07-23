CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. N 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. N 70° W 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. N 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. N 70° W 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. 10. N 70° E
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. I. J.
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Distance through a Tunnel A tunnel is to be built from point A to point B. Both A and B are visible from C. If AC is 1.4923 mi and BC is 1.0837 mi, and if C is 90°, find the measures of angles A and B.
(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. Find the grade resistance, to the nearest ten pounds, for a 2400-lb car traveling on a -2.4° downhill grade.
Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
sec θ = 1.1606249
Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
sin 30°