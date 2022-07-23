CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. N 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. N 70° W 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. N 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. N 70° W 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I:
cos⁻¹ 0.45
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.
cot(90°-4.72°)
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Distance through a Tunnel A tunnel is to be built from point A to point B. Both A and B are visible from C. If AC is 1.4923 mi and BC is 1.0837 mi, and if C is 90°, find the measures of angles A and B.
(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. Find the grade resistance, to the nearest ten pounds, for a 2400-lb car traveling on a -2.4° downhill grade.
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. tan² 72°25' + 1 = sec² 72°25'