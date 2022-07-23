Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. cos θ = -½
Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes.
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Key Concepts
Pythagorean Theorem
Trigonometric Ratios (Sine, Cosine, Tangent)
Conversion of Decimal Degrees to Degrees and Minutes
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 300°
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 405°
Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes.
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. sec θ = -2√3 3
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. a = √2, c = 2