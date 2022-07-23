Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. cos θ = -½
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Chapter 3, Problem 18
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. a = √2, c = 2
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Identify the sides of the right triangle ABC, where the right angle is at C. This means side c is the hypotenuse, and sides a and b are the legs opposite angles A and B respectively.
Use the Pythagorean theorem, which states \(a^2 + b^2 = c^2\), to find the unknown side length \(b\). Substitute the known values \(a = \sqrt{2}\) and \(c = 2\) into the equation: \(\left(\sqrt{2}\right)^2 + b^2 = 2^2\).
Simplify the equation to solve for \(b^2\): \(2 + b^2 = 4\), then isolate \(b^2\) by subtracting 2 from both sides to get \(b^2 = 2\). Finally, take the positive square root to find \(b = \sqrt{2}\), since side lengths are positive.
Now, find the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Recall the definitions relative to angle B: \(\sin B = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{a}{c}\), \(\cos B = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{b}{c}\), and \(\tan B = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} = \frac{a}{b}\). Use the values \(a = \sqrt{2}\), \(b = \sqrt{2}\), and \(c = 2\) to write these ratios.
Next, find the reciprocal functions: \(\csc B = \frac{1}{\sin B}\), \(\sec B = \frac{1}{\cos B}\), and \(\cot B = \frac{1}{\tan B}\). Simplify each expression and rationalize denominators where necessary to express the exact values.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Pythagorean Theorem
The Pythagorean theorem states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse (side opposite the right angle) equals the sum of the squares of the other two sides. It is expressed as a² + b² = c². This theorem allows you to find an unknown side length when the other two are known.
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Trigonometric Functions in Right Triangles
The six trigonometric functions—sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent—relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. For an angle, sine is opposite/hypotenuse, cosine is adjacent/hypotenuse, and tangent is opposite/adjacent. The reciprocal functions are cosecant, secant, and cotangent.
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Rationalizing Denominators
Rationalizing the denominator involves eliminating any square roots or irrational numbers from the denominator of a fraction. This is done by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable expression, often the conjugate or the root itself, to simplify the expression and present it in a standard form.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. b = 8, c = 11
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