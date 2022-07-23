CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. N 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. N 70° W 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. N 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. N 70° W 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. 10. N 70° E
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. I. J.
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. Distance through a Tunnel A tunnel is to be built from point A to point B. Both A and B are visible from C. If AC is 1.4923 mi and BC is 1.0837 mi, and if C is 90°, find the measures of angles A and B.
Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. sin 35° cos 55° + cos 35° sin 55°
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. The figure to the right indicates that the equation of a line passing through the point (a, 0) and making an angle θ with the x-axis is y = (tan θ) (x - a). Find an equation of the line passing through the point (5, 0) that makes an angle of 15° with the x-axis.
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. tan² 72°25' + 1 = sec² 72°25'