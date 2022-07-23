Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 71
Chapter 4, Problem 71

Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.


[3π/2, 2π] ; tan s = -1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given interval for the variable \(s\), which is \(\left[\frac{3\pi}{2}, 2\pi\right]\), and the equation \(\tan s = -1\).
Recall that the tangent function has a period of \(\pi\), meaning \(\tan(s) = \tan(s + k\pi)\) for any integer \(k\). Also, tangent is negative in the second and fourth quadrants.
Determine the reference angle where \(\tan \theta = 1\). Since \(\tan s = -1\), the angle \(s\) must correspond to an angle where the tangent is \(1\) but with a negative sign.
Find the angles in the interval \(\left[\frac{3\pi}{2}, 2\pi\right]\) where \(\tan s = -1\). This interval corresponds to the fourth quadrant, where tangent is negative.
Express the solution(s) for \(s\) in terms of \(\pi\) using the reference angle \(\frac{\pi}{4}\), and verify that the solution(s) lie within the given interval.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Angle Intervals

The unit circle represents angles and their corresponding trigonometric values on a circle of radius 1. Understanding the interval [3π/2, 2π] means focusing on angles in the fourth quadrant, where the angle measures range from 270° to 360°, which affects the sign and value of trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Tangent Function and Its Values

The tangent of an angle is the ratio of the sine to the cosine of that angle (tan θ = sin θ / cos θ). Knowing that tan s = -1 means the sine and cosine values have equal magnitude but opposite signs, which helps identify specific reference angles where this condition holds.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Reference Angles and Sign of Trigonometric Functions

Reference angles are acute angles used to determine trigonometric values in different quadrants. Since tangent is negative in the fourth quadrant, the solution for s must correspond to an angle whose reference angle has tan = 1, but with a negative sign, guiding the exact value within the given interval.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

tan 5π/3

760
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.


[0, 2π) ; sin s = -√3 / 2

718
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.


[π, 3π/2] ; tan s = √3

797
views
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

sec π/6

782
views
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

sin π/2

870
views
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

tan π/4

703
views