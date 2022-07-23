Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 71
Chapter 4, Problem 71

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sec π/6

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the secant function: \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\).
Identify the angle given: \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{6}\) radians.
Find the cosine of \(\frac{\pi}{6}\). From the unit circle or special triangles, \(\cos \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Use the secant definition to write \(\sec \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{1}{\cos \frac{\pi}{6}}\).
Substitute the cosine value into the expression: \(\sec \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{1}{\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}}\) and simplify the fraction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Secant Function

The secant function, sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function, defined as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). To find sec(π/6), you first find cos(π/6) and then take its reciprocal. This relationship is fundamental for evaluating secant values exactly.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions at Special Angles

Certain angles like π/6, π/4, and π/3 have well-known exact trigonometric values derived from special right triangles. For π/6, cos(π/6) equals √3/2. Knowing these exact values allows precise calculation without approximations.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Using the Unit Circle for Angle Measurement

The unit circle represents angles in radians and their corresponding trigonometric values on a circle of radius 1. π/6 radians corresponds to 30 degrees, and locating this angle on the unit circle helps visualize and confirm the cosine and secant values.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.


[3π/2, 2π] ; tan s = -1

699
views
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

sin π/3

760
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.


[0, 2π) ; sin s = -√3 / 2

718
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.


[π, 3π/2] ; tan s = √3

797
views
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

sin π/2

870
views
Textbook Question

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

tan π/4

703
views