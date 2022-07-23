Textbook Question
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[3π/2, 2π] ; tan s = -1
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Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[3π/2, 2π] ; tan s = -1
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin π/3
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[0, 2π) ; sin s = -√3 / 2
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[π, 3π/2] ; tan s = √3
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin π/2
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan π/4