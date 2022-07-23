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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 73
Chapter 4, Problem 73

Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin π/2

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1
Recall that the sine function, \( \sin \theta \), gives the y-coordinate of the point on the unit circle corresponding to the angle \( \theta \).
Identify the angle given: \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) radians, which corresponds to 90 degrees.
Visualize or recall the unit circle: at \( \frac{\pi}{2} \), the point on the unit circle is at the top, with coordinates \( (0, 1) \).
Since sine corresponds to the y-coordinate, \( \sin \frac{\pi}{2} = 1 \).
Therefore, the exact value of \( \sin \frac{\pi}{2} \) is 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Radian Measure

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles measured in radians correspond to points on this circle, where π radians equal 180 degrees. Understanding the unit circle helps in finding exact trigonometric values for common angles like π/2.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Sine Function Definition

The sine of an angle in the unit circle is the y-coordinate of the corresponding point on the circle. For an angle θ, sin(θ) gives the vertical position on the unit circle, which allows exact evaluation of sine values at standard angles such as π/2.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions at Special Angles

Certain angles like 0, π/6, π/4, π/3, and π/2 have well-known exact sine and cosine values. For example, sin(π/2) equals 1. Memorizing these exact values avoids approximation and is essential for solving trigonometric problems precisely.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
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