Textbook Question
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[3π/2, 2π] ; tan s = -1
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Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[3π/2, 2π] ; tan s = -1
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0 , π/2] that makes each statement true.
sec s = 1.0806
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin π/3
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[π/2, π] ; sin s = 1/2
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sec π/6
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan π/4