Textbook Question
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sec 7.3159
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Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sec 7.3159
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
the tip of the minute hand of a clock, if the hand is 7 cm long
Give an expression that generates all angles coterminal with an angle of π/6 radian. Let n represent any integer.
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
a point on the edge of a flywheel of radius 2 m, rotating 42 times per min
Find each exact function value.
tan π/3
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π .
45°