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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 56
Chapter 4, Problem 56

Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)


sin ( ―1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the angle given: the problem asks about \( \sin(-1) \), where \(-1\) is in radians.
Recall that \( -1 \) radian is a negative angle, which means it is measured clockwise from the positive x-axis.
Determine the quadrant where the angle \( -1 \) radian lies. Since \( \pi \approx 3.14 \), and \( -1 \) is between \( 0 \) and \( -\pi/2 \) (which is approximately \(-1.57\)), the angle lies in the fourth quadrant.
Recall the sign of sine in each quadrant: sine is positive in the first and second quadrants, and negative in the third and fourth quadrants.
Since \( -1 \) radian is in the fourth quadrant, \( \sin(-1) \) is negative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Radian Measure

Radian measure is a way to express angles based on the radius of a circle. One full circle is 2π radians, so π radians equals 180 degrees. Knowing the approximate value of π (about 3.14) helps to locate angles on the unit circle and determine their quadrant.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Quadrantal Angles and Their Significance

Quadrantal angles are multiples of π/2 (90 degrees) that lie on the x- or y-axis of the unit circle. These angles divide the circle into four quadrants, each with specific signs for sine and cosine functions. Recognizing which quadrant an angle falls into helps determine the sign of trigonometric values.
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Sign of the Sine Function in Different Quadrants

The sine function corresponds to the y-coordinate on the unit circle. It is positive in the first and second quadrants (0 to π radians) and negative in the third and fourth quadrants (π to 2π radians). Identifying the quadrant of the angle allows you to decide if sin(θ) is positive or negative without a calculator.
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Sum and Difference of Sine & Cosine
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5.

r = 40.0 mi, θ = 135°

971
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Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).

-47.69°

788
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Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


2

846
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Textbook Question

Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)


cos 2

803
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Textbook Question

Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)


sin 5

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Textbook Question

Work each problem. See Example 5. Angle Measure Find the measure (in radians) of a central angle of a sector of area 16 in² a circle of radius 3.0 in.

592
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