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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 55
Chapter 4, Problem 55

Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)


cos 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the angle given in radians, which is 2 radians in this case.
Recall that \( \pi \approx 3.14 \), so 2 radians is less than \( \pi \) but greater than \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) (approximately 1.57). This means the angle lies in the second quadrant of the unit circle.
Remember the signs of cosine in each quadrant: cosine is positive in the first and fourth quadrants, and negative in the second and third quadrants.
Since 2 radians is in the second quadrant, where cosine values are negative, conclude that \( \cos 2 \) is negative.
Thus, without calculating the exact value, you can determine the sign of \( \cos 2 \) by understanding the position of the angle on the unit circle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Radian Measure and Quadrantal Angles

Radian measure relates angles to the radius of a circle, where π radians equal 180°. Quadrantal angles are multiples of π/2 (90°), dividing the unit circle into four quadrants. Knowing where an angle lies helps determine the sign of trigonometric functions without a calculator.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Unit Circle and Sign of Trigonometric Functions

The unit circle defines sine and cosine values based on coordinates of points on the circle. Cosine corresponds to the x-coordinate, which is positive in the first and fourth quadrants and negative in the second and third. Identifying the quadrant of the angle 2 radians helps decide the sign of cos 2.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle

Approximation of π and Angle Location

Knowing π ≈ 3.14 allows estimation of where 2 radians lies on the unit circle. Since 2 is less than π (3.14) but greater than π/2 (1.57), the angle is in the second quadrant. This approximation is crucial to determine the sign of cosine without exact calculation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5.

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Find the area of a sector of a circle having radius r and central angle θ. Express answers to the nearest tenth. See Example 5.

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Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).


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Textbook Question

Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)


sin ( ―1)

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Textbook Question

Work each problem. See Example 5. Angle Measure Find the measure (in radians) of a central angle of a sector of area 16 in² a circle of radius 3.0 in.

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