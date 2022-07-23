Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2. Panama City, Panama, 9° N, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 40° N
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Chapter 4, Problem 23
Find each exact function value. See Example 2. cos (―4π/3)
Verified step by step guidance
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Recall that the cosine function is periodic with period \(2\pi\), so \(\cos(\theta) = \cos(\theta + 2k\pi)\) for any integer \(k\). This can help simplify the angle if needed.
Identify the angle \(-\frac{4\pi}{3}\) on the unit circle. Since the angle is negative, it means we rotate clockwise from the positive x-axis.
Convert the negative angle to a positive coterminal angle by adding \(2\pi\): \(-\frac{4\pi}{3} + 2\pi = \frac{2\pi}{3}\).
Evaluate \(\cos\left(\frac{2\pi}{3}\right)\) by recognizing that \(\frac{2\pi}{3}\) is in the second quadrant where cosine values are negative, and it corresponds to a reference angle of \(\pi - \frac{2\pi}{3} = \frac{\pi}{3}\).
Use the known cosine value for the reference angle \(\frac{\pi}{3}\), which is \(\frac{1}{2}\), and apply the sign based on the quadrant to find \(\cos\left(-\frac{4\pi}{3}\right) = \cos\left(\frac{2\pi}{3}\right) = -\frac{1}{2}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle and Angle Measurement
The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles in trigonometry are often measured in radians, where 2π radians equal 360 degrees. Understanding how to locate angles like -4π/3 on the unit circle helps determine the corresponding coordinates and trigonometric values.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle
Reference Angles and Quadrants
Reference angles are the acute angles formed between the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. Knowing the quadrant where the angle lies is essential because the signs of sine and cosine depend on the quadrant. For negative angles, rotation is clockwise, affecting the quadrant placement.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Cosine Function on the Unit Circle
The cosine of an angle corresponds to the x-coordinate of the point on the unit circle at that angle. To find cos(-4π/3), identify the point on the unit circle at -4π/3 radians and read its x-coordinate. This value gives the exact cosine function value.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2.
Farmersville, California, 36° N, and Penticton, British Columbia, 49° N
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Textbook Question
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―900°
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Textbook Question
Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.
v = 9 m per sec , r = 5 m
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Textbook Question
Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.
v = 12 m per sec, ω = 3π/2 radians per sec
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Textbook Question
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 3600°
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