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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 22
Chapter 4, Problem 22

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 3600°

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1
Recall the formula to convert degrees to radians: \(\text{radians} = \text{degrees} \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Substitute the given degree measure into the formula: \(3600^\circ \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{3600}{180}\) by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor.
Express the result as a multiple of \(\pi\) after simplification.
Write the final answer in the form \(k\pi\), where \(k\) is the simplified numerical coefficient.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion

Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. This conversion is essential because radians are the standard unit in many mathematical contexts, especially calculus and trigonometry.
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Understanding Multiples of π

Expressing angles as multiples of π simplifies the representation of radian measures. Since π radians equal 180°, writing answers in terms of π helps maintain exact values without decimal approximations, which is important for precision in trigonometric calculations.
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Simplification of Fractions

After converting degrees to radians, the resulting fraction should be simplified to its lowest terms. This makes the radian measure clearer and easier to interpret, especially when dealing with large degree values like 3600°, ensuring the answer is concise and exact.
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