Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 3.45
Chapter 4, Problem 3.45

Find the linear speed v for each of the following.


a point on the equator moving due to Earth's rotation, if the radius is 3960 mi

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the linear speed \(v\) of a point on a rotating object is related to the angular speed \(\omega\) and the radius \(r\) by the formula: \(v = \omega \times r\).
Identify the radius \(r\) given in the problem, which is the radius of the Earth at the equator: \(r = 3960\) miles.
Determine the angular speed \(\omega\) of the Earth's rotation. Since the Earth completes one full rotation (360 degrees or \(2\pi\) radians) in 24 hours, express \(\omega\) in radians per hour: \(\omega = \frac{2\pi}{24}\) radians per hour.
Substitute the values of \(\omega\) and \(r\) into the linear speed formula: \(v = \left(\frac{2\pi}{24}\right) \times 3960\) miles per hour.
Simplify the expression to find the linear speed \(v\) of the point on the equator due to Earth's rotation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity measures how fast an object rotates or revolves relative to a fixed point, expressed in radians per unit time. For Earth, it is the rate of rotation about its axis, typically one full rotation per 24 hours, which is essential to relate rotational motion to linear speed.
Recommended video:
03:48
Introduction to Vectors

Linear Speed in Circular Motion

Linear speed is the distance traveled per unit time along the circular path and is related to angular velocity by the formula v = rω, where r is the radius and ω is the angular velocity. This relationship allows conversion from rotational speed to the actual speed of a point on the circumference.
Recommended video:
6:00
Categorizing Linear Equations

Radius of Earth at the Equator

The radius at the equator is the distance from Earth's center to its surface along the equatorial plane, approximately 3960 miles. This radius is crucial for calculating the linear speed of a point on the equator due to Earth's rotation.
Recommended video:
08:02
Parameterizing Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the radius of each circle.

549
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the measure of each central angle (in radians).

720
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Find the radius of each circle.

460
views
Textbook Question

A thread is being pulled off a spool at the rate of 59.4 cm per sec. Find the radius of the spool if it makes 152 revolutions per min.

933
views
Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.

sin s = 0.4924

776
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.


y = - (1/2) csc (x + π/2)

907
views