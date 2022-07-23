Textbook Question
Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1.
r = 4.82 m , θ = 60°
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Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1.
r = 4.82 m , θ = 60°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). ―300°
Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1.
r = 15.1 in. , θ = 210°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 450°
Find each exact function value. See Example 2. sin 7π/6
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
tan 3π/4