Textbook Question
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
sin s = 0.9918
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Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
sin s = 0.9918
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
-5.01095
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0 , π/2] that makes each statement true.
sec s = 1.0806
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
0.3417
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
tan s = 0.2126
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cos s = 0.7826