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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 62
Chapter 4, Problem 62

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


9.84763

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the conversion formula between radians and degrees: \(\text{degrees} = \text{radians} \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Multiply the given radian measure, 9.84763, by \(\dfrac{180}{\pi}\) to convert it to degrees: \(9.84763 \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Calculate the decimal degree value from the multiplication (do not round yet).
Separate the decimal degree value into its whole number part (degrees) and the fractional part (decimal minutes).
Convert the fractional part of the degrees to minutes by multiplying it by 60, then round the result to the nearest whole number to get the minutes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian to Degree Conversion

Radians and degrees are two units for measuring angles. To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/π. This conversion is essential because degrees are often easier to interpret in practical contexts.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds

Degrees can be subdivided into minutes and seconds, where 1 degree equals 60 minutes and 1 minute equals 60 seconds. Writing answers to the nearest minute means converting the decimal part of degrees into minutes by multiplying by 60.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Rounding to the Nearest Minute

After converting the decimal degrees to minutes, rounding to the nearest minute involves approximating the fractional minutes to the closest whole number. This ensures the angle measurement is precise and easy to communicate.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


sin s = 0.9918

639
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Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


-5.01095

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Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0 , π/2] that makes each statement true.


sec s = 1.0806

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Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


0.3417

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Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


tan s = 0.2126

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Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


cos s = 0.7826

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