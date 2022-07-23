Textbook Question
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
9.84763
655
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Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
9.84763
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
-5.01095
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0 , π/2] that makes each statement true.
sec s = 1.0806
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin π/3
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[π/2, π] ; sin s = 1/2
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cos s = 0.7826