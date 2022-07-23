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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 63
Chapter 4, Problem 63

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


-5.01095

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the conversion formula between radians and degrees: \(\text{degrees} = \text{radians} \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Multiply the given radian measure, \(-5.01095\), by \(\dfrac{180}{\pi}\) to convert it to degrees: \(-5.01095 \times \dfrac{180}{\pi}\).
Calculate the decimal degree value from the multiplication (do not round yet).
Separate the decimal degree value into its whole number part (degrees) and the fractional part.
Convert the fractional part of the degrees into minutes by multiplying it by 60, then round to the nearest whole minute.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian to Degree Conversion

Radians and degrees are two units for measuring angles. To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/π. This conversion is essential because degrees are often easier to interpret and are commonly used in practical applications.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Degree, Minutes, and Seconds

Degrees can be subdivided into minutes and seconds, where 1 degree equals 60 minutes and 1 minute equals 60 seconds. Writing answers to the nearest minute means converting the decimal part of degrees into minutes by multiplying by 60 and rounding appropriately.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Rounding and Precision

When converting and expressing angles, rounding to the nearest minute requires careful handling of decimal values to maintain accuracy. This ensures the final answer is precise and consistent with the required format, avoiding errors in interpretation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


9.84763

655
views
Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


sin s = 0.9918

639
views
Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0 , π/2] that makes each statement true.


sec s = 1.0806

632
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Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


0.3417

722
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.


[π/2, π] ; sin s = 1/2

755
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Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


cos s = 0.7826

691
views