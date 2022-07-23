Textbook Question
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
9.84763
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Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
9.84763
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
sin s = 0.9918
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
-5.01095
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
0.3417
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
tan s = 0.2126
Work each problem. See Example 5. Arc Length A circular sector has an area of 50 in² . The radius of the circle is 5 in. What is the arc length of the sector?