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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 62
Chapter 4, Problem 62

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


cos s = 0.7826

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem: We need to find the value of \( s \) in the interval \( [0, \frac{\pi}{2}] \) such that \( \cos s = 0.7826 \).
Recall the inverse cosine function: To find \( s \), we use the inverse cosine (arccos) function, which gives \( s = \arccos(0.7826) \).
Apply the inverse cosine: Use a calculator or a computational tool to find \( s = \arccos(0.7826) \). Make sure your calculator is set to radians since the interval is given in radians.
Round the result: After calculating \( s \), round the value to four decimal places as requested.
Verify the solution: Check that the value of \( s \) lies within the interval \( [0, \frac{\pi}{2}] \) and that \( \cos s \) is approximately 0.7826 to confirm correctness.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions allow us to find the angle when the value of a trigonometric ratio is known. For example, to find s such that cos s = 0.7826, we use the arccos (cos⁻¹) function, which returns the angle whose cosine is 0.7826.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Domain and Range of Cosine and Arccosine

The cosine function outputs values between -1 and 1 for angles in radians. Its inverse, arccos, returns angles in the range [0, π]. Since the problem restricts s to [0, π/2], the solution must lie within this interval, ensuring the angle corresponds to the first quadrant.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations

Rounding and Approximation

When calculating trigonometric values, results often need to be rounded to a specified number of decimal places. Here, the angle s must be approximated to four decimal places, which requires careful use of a calculator or software to ensure precision and accuracy.
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How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


9.84763

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Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


sin s = 0.9918

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Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


-5.01095

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Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).


0.3417

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Textbook Question

Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.


tan s = 0.2126

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Textbook Question

Work each problem. See Example 5. Arc Length A circular sector has an area of 50 in² . The radius of the circle is 5 in. What is the arc length of the sector?

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