Textbook Question
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min
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Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 150°
Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1. r = 1.38 ft , θ = 5π/6 radians
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
θ = 3π/4 radians, t = 8 sec
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 90°
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = 2π