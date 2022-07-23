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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 13
Chapter 4, Problem 13

Convert each radian measure to degrees.


8π/3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the conversion formula between radians and degrees: \(\text{Degrees} = \text{Radians} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Identify the given radian measure: \(\frac{8\pi}{3}\).
Substitute the radian value into the conversion formula: \(\frac{8\pi}{3} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling out \(\pi\) in numerator and denominator: \(\frac{8}{3} \times 180\).
Multiply the remaining numbers to find the degree measure: \(\frac{8 \times 180}{3}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian Measure

A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle created when the arc length equals the radius. It is a standard unit in trigonometry and is related to degrees through a fixed conversion factor.
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Degree Measure

Degrees are another unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is divided into 360 equal parts. Degrees are commonly used in many practical applications and are related to radians by the formula: 180 degrees equals π radians.
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Conversion between Radians and Degrees

To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/π. This conversion uses the equivalence of π radians to 180 degrees, allowing you to express any radian angle in degrees for easier interpretation.
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Related Practice
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