Textbook Question
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min
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Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min
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