Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 13
Chapter 4, Problem 13

Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = 2π

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sine, cosine, and tangent functions are periodic with period \(2\pi\). This means for any real number \(s\), \(\sin(s + 2\pi) = \sin s\), \(\cos(s + 2\pi) = \cos s\), and \(\tan(s + 2\pi) = \tan s\).
Since \(s = 2\pi\), recognize that this corresponds to one full rotation around the unit circle, bringing the angle back to the starting point.
Evaluate \(\sin(2\pi)\) by considering the \(y\)-coordinate of the point on the unit circle at angle \(2\pi\). The point is \((\cos 2\pi, \sin 2\pi)\).
Evaluate \(\cos(2\pi)\) by considering the \(x\)-coordinate of the point on the unit circle at angle \(2\pi\).
Find \(\tan(2\pi)\) using the definition \(\tan s = \frac{\sin s}{\cos s}\), substituting the values found for \(\sin(2\pi)\) and \(\cos(2\pi)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Angle Measurement

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles measured in radians correspond to points on the unit circle, where the x-coordinate gives the cosine value and the y-coordinate gives the sine value of the angle.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Periodic Properties of Trigonometric Functions

Sine, cosine, and tangent functions are periodic, meaning their values repeat at regular intervals. For sine and cosine, the period is 2π, so sin(s + 2π) = sin s and cos(s + 2π) = cos s, which helps find exact values for angles like s = 2π.
Recommended video:
5:33
Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Definition of Tangent in Terms of Sine and Cosine

Tangent of an angle s is defined as tan s = sin s / cos s, provided cos s ≠ 0. Understanding this relationship allows calculation of tangent values once sine and cosine are known, especially for standard angles on the unit circle.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.

ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min

786
views
Textbook Question

Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1. r = 12.3 cm , θ = 2π/3 radians

542
views
Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees.


8π/3

718
views
Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 30°

609
views
Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 90°

620
views
Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 60°

648
views