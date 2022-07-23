Textbook Question
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min
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Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 0.91 radian per min, t = 8.1 min
Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1. r = 12.3 cm , θ = 2π/3 radians
Convert each radian measure to degrees.
8π/3
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 30°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 90°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 60°