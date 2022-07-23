Textbook Question
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
csc 11π/6
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Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
csc 11π/6
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2.
Farmersville, California, 36° N, and Penticton, British Columbia, 49° N
Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.
v = 9 m per sec , r = 5 m
Use the formula v = r ω to find the value of the missing variable.
v = 12 m per sec, ω = 3π/2 radians per sec
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 3600°
Find each exact function value. See Example 2. cos (―4π/3)