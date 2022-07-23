Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
csc 11π/6
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
csc 11π/6
Concept Check If the radius of a circle is doubled, how is the length of the arc intercepted by a fixed central angle changed?
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2. Panama City, Panama, 9° N, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 40° N
Distance between Cities Find the distance in kilometers between each pair of cities, assuming they lie on the same north-south line. Assume the radius of Earth is 6400 km. See Example 2.
Farmersville, California, 36° N, and Penticton, British Columbia, 49° N
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 3600°
Find each exact function value. See Example 2. cos (―4π/3)