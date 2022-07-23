Textbook Question
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[0 , 2π) ; cos² s = 1/2
1020
views
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[0 , 2π) ; cos² s = 1/2
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan 5π/3
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin π/2
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
cos 3π
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[-2π , π) ; 3 tan² s = 1
Suppose an arc of length s lies on the unit circle x² + y² = 1, starting at the point (1, 0) and terminating at the point (x, y). (See Figure 12, repeated below.) Use a calculator to find the approximate coordinates for (x, y) to four decimal places.
s = 2.5
<IMAGE>