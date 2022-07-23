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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 75
Chapter 4, Problem 75

Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.


[0 , 2π) ; cos² s = 1/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(\cos^{2} s = \frac{1}{2}\).
Take the square root of both sides to solve for \(\cos s\): \(\cos s = \pm \sqrt{\frac{1}{2}}\).
Simplify the square root: \(\cos s = \pm \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\).
Recall the unit circle values where \(\cos s = \pm \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\), which correspond to angles \(s = \frac{\pi}{4}, \frac{3\pi}{4}, \frac{5\pi}{4}, \frac{7\pi}{4}\) within the interval \([0, 2\pi)\).
List these values as the exact solutions for \(s\) in the given interval.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions and Their Squares

The cosine function, cos(s), measures the horizontal coordinate of a point on the unit circle at angle s. Squaring the cosine, cos²(s), means taking the square of this value, which is always non-negative and ranges from 0 to 1. Understanding how cos²(s) relates to cos(s) is essential for solving equations involving squared trigonometric functions.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Unit Circle and Angle Intervals

The unit circle represents all angles s from 0 to 2π radians, corresponding to one full rotation. Knowing how cosine values correspond to points on the unit circle helps identify all angles s within the interval [0, 2π) that satisfy the equation. This includes recognizing symmetry and periodicity of cosine.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Solving Trigonometric Equations

To solve equations like cos²(s) = 1/2, one must first find cos(s) = ±√(1/2) = ±√2/2. Then, determine all angles s in the given interval where cosine equals these values. This involves using inverse cosine functions and considering all solutions within the specified domain.
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Related Practice
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Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

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Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

tan 5π/3

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Textbook Question

Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.


[0, 2π) ; sin s = -√3 / 2

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Find each exact function value. See Example 3.

sin π/2

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Textbook Question

Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.


[-2π , π) ; 3 tan² s = 1

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Textbook Question

Suppose an arc of length s lies on the unit circle x² + y² = 1, starting at the point (1, 0) and terminating at the point (x, y). (See Figure 12, repeated below.) Use a calculator to find the approximate coordinates for (x, y) to four decimal places.

s = 2.5

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