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Ch. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit Circle
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 3 - Radian Measure and The Unit CircleProblem 11
Chapter 4, Problem 11

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 60°

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1
Recall the formula to convert degrees to radians: \(\text{radians} = \text{degrees} \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Substitute the given degree measure into the formula: \(60^\circ \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{60}{180}\) by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor, which is 60.
After simplification, express the result as a multiple of \(\pi\).
Write the final answer in radians as a simplified fraction times \(\pi\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion

Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. This conversion is essential because radians are the standard unit in many trigonometric applications.
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Understanding π as a Constant

π (pi) is an irrational constant approximately equal to 3.14159, representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Expressing answers as multiples of π keeps the results exact and simplifies further calculations in trigonometry.
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Simplifying Fractions

After converting degrees to radians, the resulting fraction involving π should be simplified to its lowest terms. Simplification makes the expression clearer and easier to interpret, such as converting 60° to π/3 radians.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1. r = 12.3 cm , θ = 2π/3 radians

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Textbook Question

Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.


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Textbook Question

Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 30°

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Textbook Question

Convert each radian measure to degrees.


5π/4

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Textbook Question

Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.

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Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.

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