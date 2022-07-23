Textbook Question
Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1. r = 12.3 cm , θ = 2π/3 radians
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Find the length to three significant digits of each arc intercepted by a central angle in a circle of radius r. See Example 1. r = 12.3 cm , θ = 2π/3 radians
Use the formula ω = θ/t to find the value of the missing variable.
ω = 2π/3 radians per sec, t = 3 sec
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b). 30°
Convert each radian measure to degrees.
5π/4
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = 2π
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = π/2