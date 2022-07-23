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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 5
Chapter 5, Problem 5

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 6 + 3 sin x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 3 sin x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base function and the transformation applied. The base function here is \(y = 3 \sin x\), and the transformed function is \(y = 6 + 3 \sin x\).
Recognize that adding a constant outside the sine function results in a vertical shift of the graph.
The constant added is 6, so the graph of \(y = 3 \sin x\) is shifted vertically by 6 units.
Since the constant is positive, the shift is upwards.
Therefore, the graph of \(y = 6 + 3 \sin x\) is obtained by shifting the graph of \(y = 3 \sin x\) 6 units up.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Shifts in Trigonometric Graphs

A vertical shift moves the entire graph of a function up or down without changing its shape. For a function y = f(x) + k, the graph shifts vertically by k units; if k is positive, the shift is upward, and if negative, downward.
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Phase Shifts

Amplitude of a Sine Function

The amplitude of y = a sin x is the absolute value of a, representing the maximum distance from the midline to the peak or trough. In y = 3 sin x, the amplitude is 3, which remains unchanged by vertical shifts.
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Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Midline of a Trigonometric Function

The midline is the horizontal line around which the sine or cosine graph oscillates. For y = 3 sin x, the midline is y = 0; adding 6 shifts the midline to y = 6, indicating a vertical shift upward by 6 units.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = -½ cos 3x

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Textbook Question

Determine an equation for each graph.

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 2 sin 2x

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = -3 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x by a factor of ________ and reflecting across the ________-axis.

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = tan 3x

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = -5 + 2 cos x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 2 cos x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).

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