Textbook Question
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x
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Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 - 2 cos ((1/2)x)
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = sin [2(x + π/4) ] + 1/2
Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -1 - 2 cos 5x
Consider the following function from Example 5. Work these exercises in order.
y = -2 - cot (x - π/4)
Use the fact that the period of this function is π to find the next positive x-intercept. Round to the nearest hundredth.