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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 59
Chapter 5, Problem 59

Consider the following function from Example 5. Work these exercises in order.
y = -2 - cot (x - π/4)
Based on the answer in Exercise 58 and the fact that the cotangent function has period π, give the general form of the equations of the asymptotes of the graph of y = -2 - cot (x - π/4).
Let n represent any integer.

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1
Recall that the cotangent function, \( \cot(x) \), has vertical asymptotes where its argument is an integer multiple of \( \pi \), specifically at \( x = n\pi \) for any integer \( n \).
Since the function is \( y = -2 - \cot(x - \frac{\pi}{4}) \), the argument of the cotangent is shifted by \( \frac{\pi}{4} \). To find the asymptotes, set the inside of the cotangent equal to the points where cotangent is undefined: \( x - \frac{\pi}{4} = n\pi \).
Solve for \( x \) to find the vertical asymptotes: \( x = n\pi + \frac{\pi}{4} \), where \( n \) is any integer.
This expression represents the general form of the vertical asymptotes for the given function, taking into account the period \( \pi \) of the cotangent function and the horizontal shift \( \frac{\pi}{4} \).
Thus, the equations of the asymptotes are \( x = n\pi + \frac{\pi}{4} \), where \( n \in \mathbb{Z} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cotangent Function and Its Properties

The cotangent function, cot(x), is the reciprocal of the tangent function and is defined as cos(x)/sin(x). It has vertical asymptotes where sin(x) = 0, occurring at integer multiples of π. Understanding cotangent's behavior, including its periodicity and asymptotes, is essential for analyzing transformations of the function.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Periodicity of Trigonometric Functions

The cotangent function has a fundamental period of π, meaning its values repeat every π units. When the function is transformed inside the argument, such as cot(x - π/4), the period remains π but the graph shifts horizontally. Recognizing the period helps determine the spacing of asymptotes and repeating features.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Vertical Asymptotes of Transformed Cotangent Functions

Vertical asymptotes occur where the cotangent function is undefined, i.e., where its argument equals integer multiples of π. For y = -2 - cot(x - π/4), the asymptotes are found by solving x - π/4 = nπ, where n is any integer. This general form describes the vertical lines where the graph approaches infinity.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations
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