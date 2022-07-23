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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 61
Chapter 5, Problem 61

Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = sin [2(x + π/4) ] + 1/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base function and its transformations. The base function here is \(y = \sin x\). The given function is \(y = \sin \left[ 2 \left( x + \frac{\pi}{4} \right) \right] + \frac{1}{2}\), which involves a horizontal scaling, a horizontal shift, and a vertical shift.
Determine the period of the function. The period of \(\sin x\) is \(2\pi\). For \(\sin (bx)\), the period is \(\frac{2\pi}{b}\). Here, \(b = 2\), so the period is \(\frac{2\pi}{2} = \pi\).
Since the problem asks to graph over a two-period interval, calculate the interval length: two periods correspond to \(2 \times \pi = 2\pi\). So, the graph should be drawn over an interval of length \(2\pi\) in terms of \(x\).
Account for the horizontal shift inside the sine function. The function is shifted left by \(\frac{\pi}{4}\) because of the term \(x + \frac{\pi}{4}\). This means the starting point of the graph interval should be adjusted accordingly to capture the full behavior over two periods.
Include the vertical shift of \(+\frac{1}{2}\), which moves the entire sine wave up by \(\frac{1}{2}\). When plotting, add \(\frac{1}{2}\) to all sine values to reflect this shift.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude and Vertical Shift

The amplitude of a sine function is the height from its midline to its peak, determining the wave's maximum displacement. A vertical shift moves the entire graph up or down; in this function, adding 1/2 shifts the sine wave upward by 0.5 units, changing its midline from y=0 to y=0.5.
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Phase Shifts

Period and Frequency

The period of a sine function is the length of one complete cycle, calculated as 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the sine. Here, the coefficient 2 means the period is π, so a two-period interval spans 2π. Understanding this helps in correctly setting the domain for graphing.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Phase Shift

Phase shift refers to the horizontal translation of the sine graph caused by adding or subtracting a constant inside the function's argument. In y = sin[2(x + π/4)], the graph shifts left by π/4 units, affecting where the wave starts within the interval.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x

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Textbook Question

Consider the following function from Example 5. Work these exercises in order.

y = -2 - cot (x - π/4)

Based on the answer in Exercise 58 and the fact that the cotangent function has period π, give the general form of the equations of the asymptotes of the graph of y = -2 - cot (x - π/4).

Let n represent any integer.

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Textbook Question

Consider the following function from Example 5. Work these exercises in order.

y = -2 - cot (x - π/4)

Use the fact that the period of this function is π to find the next positive x-intercept. Round to the nearest hundredth.

500
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