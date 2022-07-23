Textbook Question
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x
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Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x
Consider the following function from Example 5. Work these exercises in order.
y = -2 - cot (x - π/4)
Based on the answer in Exercise 58 and the fact that the cotangent function has period π, give the general form of the equations of the asymptotes of the graph of y = -2 - cot (x - π/4).
Let n represent any integer.
Consider the following function from Example 5. Work these exercises in order.
y = -2 - cot (x - π/4)
Use the fact that the period of this function is π to find the next positive x-intercept. Round to the nearest hundredth.