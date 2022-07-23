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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 57
Chapter 5, Problem 57

Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given function: \(y = -2 + \frac{1}{2} \sin(3x)\).
Determine the period of the sine function. Recall that the period of \(\sin(bx)\) is \(\frac{2\pi}{b}\). Here, \(b = 3\), so the period is \(\frac{2\pi}{3}\).
Since the problem asks to graph over a two-period interval, calculate the interval length as \(2 \times \frac{2\pi}{3} = \frac{4\pi}{3}\).
Set up the x-axis interval for the graph, for example from \(x = 0\) to \(x = \frac{4\pi}{3}\), or any other interval of length \(\frac{4\pi}{3}\).
Plot key points by evaluating \(y\) at important values of \(x\) within the interval, such as at multiples of \(\frac{\pi}{6}\) or \(\frac{\pi}{3}\), considering the amplitude \(\frac{1}{2}\) and vertical shift \(-2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sine Function and Its Properties

The sine function, sin(x), is a periodic trigonometric function with a fundamental period of 2π. It oscillates between -1 and 1, producing a smooth wave. Understanding its shape and behavior is essential for graphing transformations and shifts.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Amplitude, Frequency, and Vertical Shift

Amplitude determines the height of the wave from its midline, frequency affects how many cycles occur in a given interval, and vertical shift moves the graph up or down. In y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x, amplitude is 1/2, frequency is 3 (affecting period), and vertical shift is -2.
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Phase Shifts

Period of a Trigonometric Function

The period is the length of one complete cycle of the function. For y = sin(bx), the period is 2π divided by |b|. Here, with b = 3, the period is 2π/3, so a two-period interval spans 4π/3, which guides the domain over which to graph the function.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y = 1 - 2 cos ((1/2)x)

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y = sin [2(x + π/4) ] + 1/2

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Textbook Question

Consider the following function from Example 5. Work these exercises in order.

y = -2 - cot (x - π/4)

Based on the answer in Exercise 58 and the fact that the cotangent function has period π, give the general form of the equations of the asymptotes of the graph of y = -2 - cot (x - π/4).

Let n represent any integer.

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.

y = -1 - 2 cos 5x

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.

y = -3 + 2 sin x

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Textbook Question

Consider the following function from Example 5. Work these exercises in order.

y = -2 - cot (x - π/4)

Use the fact that the period of this function is π to find the next positive x-intercept. Round to the nearest hundredth.

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