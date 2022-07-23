Range of a Function

The range of a function is the set of all possible output values (y-values) that the function can produce. For the cosecant function, the range is limited to values outside the interval (-1, 1) because csc(x) approaches infinity as sin(x) approaches zero. For g(x) = -2 csc(4x + π), the range can be derived from the properties of the cosecant function, taking into account the vertical stretch and reflection caused by the coefficient -2.