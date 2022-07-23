Textbook Question
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = ½ sec x
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Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = ½ sec x
Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.
y = -2 sin x
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -1 + csc x
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 3 sec [(1/4)x]
Consider the function g(x) = -2 csc (4x + π). What is the domain of g? What is its range?
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 2 + 3 sec (2x - π)