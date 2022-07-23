Vertical Stretch

A vertical stretch occurs when a function is multiplied by a constant factor greater than one, affecting the amplitude of the graph. In the function y = 3 sec[(1/4)x], the factor of 3 indicates that the graph of the secant function will be stretched vertically by this factor. This means that the peaks and troughs of the graph will be three times higher or lower than the standard secant function, which is important for visualizing the graph's shape.