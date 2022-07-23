Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 4.27
Chapter 5, Problem 4.27

Determine an equation for each graph.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of trigonometric function that best fits the graph (e.g., sine, cosine, tangent).
Determine the amplitude of the graph by measuring the vertical distance from the midline to a peak or trough.
Find the period of the graph by measuring the horizontal distance required for the function to complete one full cycle.
Identify any phase shifts by determining how much the graph is horizontally shifted from the standard position.
Determine any vertical shifts by identifying how much the midline of the graph is shifted up or down from the x-axis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Trigonometric Functions

Graphing trigonometric functions involves plotting the sine, cosine, and tangent functions on a coordinate plane. Each function has a unique shape characterized by its amplitude, period, and phase shift. Understanding these properties is essential for accurately determining the equation that represents a given graph.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Amplitude and Period

Amplitude refers to the maximum height of a wave from its midline, while the period is the distance over which the function completes one full cycle. For sine and cosine functions, the standard amplitude is 1, and the period is 2π. Adjustments to these values in the function's equation affect the graph's appearance, making it crucial to identify them when determining the equation.
Recommended video:
5:33
Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Phase Shift

Phase shift describes the horizontal displacement of a trigonometric graph from its standard position. It occurs when the function is modified by adding or subtracting a constant inside the function's argument. Recognizing the phase shift is vital for accurately writing the equation that corresponds to the graph, as it affects where the graph starts along the x-axis.
Recommended video:
6:31
Phase Shifts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.

y = ⅔ sin x

1444
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.

<IMAGE>

675
views
Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A - D.


y = sec (x - π/2)

1179
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.

y = (1/2) csc (2x + π/2)

757
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.

y = sin 3x

702
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.

y = sin ⅔ x

696
views