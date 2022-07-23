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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 4.21
Chapter 5, Problem 4.21

Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = (1/2) csc (2x + π/2)

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Identify the function: The given function is \( y = \frac{1}{2} \csc(2x + \frac{\pi}{2}) \). The cosecant function, \( \csc(\theta) \), is the reciprocal of the sine function, \( \sin(\theta) \).
Determine the period of the function: The standard period of \( \csc(x) \) is \( 2\pi \). For \( \csc(bx) \), the period is \( \frac{2\pi}{b} \). Here, \( b = 2 \), so the period is \( \frac{2\pi}{2} = \pi \).
Find the phase shift: The phase shift is determined by the expression inside the cosecant function, \( 2x + \frac{\pi}{2} \). Set \( 2x + \frac{\pi}{2} = 0 \) to find the phase shift. Solving for \( x \) gives \( x = -\frac{\pi}{4} \).
Determine the vertical shift and amplitude: The function \( y = \frac{1}{2} \csc(2x + \frac{\pi}{2}) \) has a vertical stretch by a factor of \( \frac{1}{2} \). There is no vertical shift since there is no constant added or subtracted from the function.
Graph the function: Start by graphing \( y = \sin(2x + \frac{\pi}{2}) \) over one period \([0, \pi]\). Identify the asymptotes where the sine function is zero, as these are the undefined points for the cosecant function. Then, sketch the \( \csc \) function by drawing curves that approach the asymptotes, reflecting the reciprocal nature of the sine function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosecant Function

The cosecant function, denoted as csc(x), is the reciprocal of the sine function. It is defined as csc(x) = 1/sin(x). The cosecant function has a range of all real numbers except for the interval (-1, 1), and it is undefined wherever the sine function is zero. Understanding the properties of the cosecant function is essential for graphing it accurately.
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Period of Trigonometric Functions

The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the function. For the cosecant function, the period is determined by the coefficient of x inside the function. In the case of y = (1/2) csc(2x + π/2), the period is π, since the period of csc(kx) is 2π/k, where k is the coefficient of x.
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Phase Shift

Phase shift refers to the horizontal shift of a trigonometric function along the x-axis. It is determined by the constant added to the variable inside the function. In the function y = (1/2) csc(2x + π/2), the phase shift can be calculated by setting the inside of the function equal to zero, leading to a shift of -π/4 to the left. This shift affects the starting point of the graph.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.

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Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A - D.


y = sec (x - π/2)

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.

y = csc((1/2)x - π/4)

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Textbook Question

Determine an equation for each graph.

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.

y = sin 3x

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.

y = 2 sin ¼ x

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