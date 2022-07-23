Textbook Question
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Match each function with its graph in choices A - D.
y = sec (x - π/2)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = csc((1/2)x - π/4)
Determine an equation for each graph.
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = sin 3x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = 2 sin ¼ x