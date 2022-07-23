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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 4.41
Chapter 5, Problem 4.41

Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of trigonometric function: Determine whether the graph resembles a sine or cosine function based on its shape and starting point.
Determine the amplitude (a): Measure the vertical distance from the midline of the graph to a peak or trough. This value is the amplitude, |a|.
Determine the period: Measure the horizontal length of one complete cycle of the graph. Use the formula for the period of sine and cosine functions, which is \(\frac{2\pi}{b}\), to find b.
Determine the phase shift and vertical shift: Check if the graph is shifted horizontally or vertically from the standard position. Adjust the equation accordingly.
Write the equation: Substitute the values of a and b into the form \(y = a \cos(bx)\) or \(y = a \sin(bx)\), including any phase or vertical shifts if necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude

Amplitude refers to the maximum height of a wave from its central axis. In the equations y = a cos(bx) or y = a sin(bx), the value 'a' represents the amplitude. It determines how far the graph stretches vertically from the midline, affecting the overall height of the peaks and depth of the troughs.
Recommended video:
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Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period

The period of a trigonometric function is the distance along the x-axis required for the function to complete one full cycle. In the equations y = a cos(bx) or y = a sin(bx), the period is calculated as 2π/b. Understanding the period is essential for accurately sketching the graph and determining how frequently the wave oscillates.
Recommended video:
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Phase Shift

Phase shift refers to the horizontal displacement of the graph of a trigonometric function. It occurs when the function is adjusted by adding or subtracting a constant inside the argument of the sine or cosine function. This concept is crucial for aligning the graph with specific features, such as peaks or zeros, based on the given data.
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Phase Shifts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.

y = ⅔ sin x

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Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A - D.


y = sec (x - π/2)

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.

y = csc((1/2)x - π/4)

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.

y = (1/2) csc (2x + π/2)

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Textbook Question

Determine an equation for each graph.

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.

y = sin 3x

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