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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 43
Chapter 5, Problem 43

Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the key characteristics of the given graph: amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical shift. These will help determine the values of \(a\), \(b\), and whether the function is sine or cosine.
Determine the amplitude \(a\) by finding the distance from the midline of the graph to its maximum or minimum value. This is the absolute value of \(a\) in the equation \(y = a \sin(bx)\) or \(y = a \cos(bx)\).
Find the period of the function by measuring the length of one complete cycle on the x-axis. Use the formula for the period of sine and cosine functions: \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{b}\). Solve for \(b\) as \(b = \frac{2\pi}{\text{Period}}\).
Decide whether the function is sine or cosine by analyzing the starting point of the graph. If the graph starts at a maximum or minimum value at \(x=0\), it is likely a cosine function. If it starts at the midline going upward or downward, it is likely a sine function.
Write the equation in the form \(y = a \sin(bx)\) or \(y = a \cos(bx)\) using the values of \(a\) and \(b\) found, and include any phase shifts or vertical shifts if present.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

General Form of Sine and Cosine Functions

The equations y = a sin bx and y = a cos bx represent sinusoidal functions where 'a' controls the amplitude (height) and 'b' affects the period (frequency). Understanding these forms helps in matching a given graph to the correct function by analyzing its shape and key points.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Amplitude and Period of Trigonometric Functions

Amplitude is the maximum value of the function and equals |a|, while the period is the length of one complete cycle, calculated as 2π/b. Identifying these from the graph allows you to determine the values of 'a' and 'b' in the equation.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Phase Shift and Choosing Between Sine and Cosine

Sine and cosine functions differ by a horizontal shift: cosine starts at a maximum when x=0, sine starts at zero. By examining where the graph begins its cycle, you can decide whether the function is best modeled by sine or cosine.
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Phase Shifts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y = sin (x + π/4)

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Textbook Question

Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.

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684
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Textbook Question

Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)


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632
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Textbook Question

Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.

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634
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Textbook Question

Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)


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796
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Textbook Question

Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.

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667
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