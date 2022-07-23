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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 41
Chapter 5, Problem 41

Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = sin (x + π/4)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the basic function and its transformation. The given function is \(y = \sin\left(x + \frac{\pi}{4}\right)\), which is a sine function shifted horizontally.
Recall that the sine function \(y = \sin x\) has a period of \(2\pi\). Since there is no coefficient multiplying \(x\) inside the sine, the period remains \(2\pi\).
Determine the interval for two full periods. Since one period is \(2\pi\), two periods correspond to an interval of length \(4\pi\). You can choose the interval for \(x\) as \([a, a + 4\pi]\) for some \(a\).
Because of the phase shift \(+ \frac{\pi}{4}\) inside the sine, the graph is shifted to the left by \(\frac{\pi}{4}\). To capture two full periods starting from the standard position, set the interval for \(x\) as \([-\frac{\pi}{4}, -\frac{\pi}{4} + 4\pi]\).
Plot key points within this interval by evaluating \(y = \sin\left(x + \frac{\pi}{4}\right)\) at multiples of \(\frac{\pi}{2}\) (e.g., \(x = -\frac{\pi}{4}, \frac{\pi}{4}, \frac{3\pi}{4}, \ldots\)) to capture maxima, minima, and zeros, then sketch the smooth sine curve through these points.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sine Function and Its Graph

The sine function, y = sin(x), is a periodic wave oscillating between -1 and 1 with a period of 2π. Its graph is smooth and continuous, starting at zero when x = 0, reaching a maximum at π/2, zero at π, minimum at 3π/2, and returning to zero at 2π. Understanding this base shape is essential for graphing transformations.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Phase Shift in Trigonometric Functions

A phase shift occurs when the input variable x is replaced by (x + c), shifting the graph horizontally. For y = sin(x + π/4), the graph shifts left by π/4 units. Recognizing how this affects the starting point and key features of the sine wave is crucial for accurate graphing.
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Phase Shifts

Period of a Trigonometric Function

The period is the length of one complete cycle of the function. For sine, the period is 2π, meaning the function repeats every 2π units. Graphing over a two-period interval means plotting the function from 0 to 4π (or any interval of length 4π), ensuring two full cycles are displayed.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y = cos (x - π/2 )

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Textbook Question

Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)


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Textbook Question

Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.

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Textbook Question

Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.

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Textbook Question

Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)


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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.

y = -½ cos (πx - π)

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