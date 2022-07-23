Textbook Question
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = sin (x + π/4)
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Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = sin (x + π/4)
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)
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Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)
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Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -½ cos (πx - π)
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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