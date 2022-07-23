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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 26
Chapter 5, Problem 26

Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -2 cos x

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Identify the basic function and its characteristics. The given function is \(y = -2 \cos x\), which is a cosine function with an amplitude of 2 and a reflection about the x-axis due to the negative sign.
Recall the period of the cosine function. The standard cosine function \(\cos x\) has a period of \(2\pi\), so the function \(y = -2 \cos x\) will also have a period of \(2\pi\).
Determine the amplitude and vertical stretch. The amplitude is the absolute value of the coefficient in front of the cosine, which is \(| -2 | = 2\). This means the graph will oscillate between \(-2\) and \(2\), but reflected because of the negative sign.
Set the interval for one period. Since the period is \(2\pi\), choose the interval \([0, 2\pi]\) to graph one full cycle of the function.
Plot key points within the interval. At \(x=0\), \(y = -2 \cos 0 = -2 \times 1 = -2\). At \(x=\pi/2\), \(y = -2 \cos (\pi/2) = -2 \times 0 = 0\). At \(x=\pi\), \(y = -2 \cos \pi = -2 \times (-1) = 2\). At \(x=3\pi/2\), \(y = -2 \cos (3\pi/2) = -2 \times 0 = 0\). At \(x=2\pi\), \(y = -2 \cos (2\pi) = -2 \times 1 = -2\). Connect these points smoothly to complete the graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Period of the Cosine Function

The period of the basic cosine function y = cos x is 2π, meaning the function repeats its values every 2π units along the x-axis. When graphing over one period, you plot the function from 0 to 2π (or any interval of length 2π) to capture one full cycle.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Amplitude and Vertical Stretch

The amplitude of a cosine function y = a cos x is the absolute value of a, representing the maximum distance from the midline to the peak. In y = -2 cos x, the amplitude is 2, and the negative sign reflects the graph across the x-axis, flipping the peaks and troughs.
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Stretches and Shrinks of Functions

Graphing Transformations of Trigonometric Functions

Graphing transformations include vertical shifts, stretches, and reflections. For y = -2 cos x, the negative sign causes a reflection over the x-axis, and the coefficient 2 stretches the graph vertically. Understanding these helps accurately sketch the function's shape and key points.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.


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Textbook Question

Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.


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952
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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.

y = ½ cot (4x)

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y = cot (3x + π/4)

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y = 1 + tan x

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y = tan(2x - π)

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