Textbook Question
Identify the circular function that satisfies each description.
period is π; function is decreasing on the interval (0, π)
650
views
Identify the circular function that satisfies each description.
period is π; function is decreasing on the interval (0, π)
Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
<IMAGE>
Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
<IMAGE>
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = ½ cot (4x)
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = cot (3x + π/4)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -2 cos x